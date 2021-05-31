Moussa Sissoko has admitted that Harry Kane deserves to win trophies on a regular basis and insists that if the striker does leave Tottenham Hotspur then he will wish him all the best.

Kane is being chased by Manchester City and Manchester United after growing disillusioned at Tottenham and pushing to be allowed to move on in the summer transfer window.

Spurs are reluctant to sell Kane and want a big fee to let the striker move on, which it is far from clear any club will pay given his age and the changed football landscape.

Given Kane’s success in the Premier League, Sissoko feels that the England striker needs to win trophies every year and the failure of Tottenham to do so must have upset him on the inside.

He stressed that Kane has not publicly demanded a transfer, but admits that if the hitman does go then he will wish him well.

Sissoko told French outlet Foot Mercato: “He has not officially said he wants to leave the club.

“Harry is one of the best strikers in the world today. Each year, he finishes top scorer in the Premier League or he is among the top scorers in the Premier League.

“He had an exceptional year, having finished top scorer and top assistor in the Premier League. Like all players, he wants to win trophies.

“A player of his calibre deserves to win trophies every season. Unfortunately, we miss it each time for various reasons.

“I think that must upset him on the inside.

“I don’t know if he will leave or not, but if he ever did, I would wish him the best because he deserves to win trophies with everything he has done.

“He really is an extraordinary player.”

Kane won the Premier League Golden Boot award this season after finishing with 23 goals in 35 appearances and will be now looking to shine for England at Euro 2020.