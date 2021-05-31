Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has revealed his club are in line to receive financial benefits from Chelsea in the form of bonuses. following Kai Havertz’s Champions League triumph.

Havertz arrived at Chelsea from Leverkusen last summer, putting pen-to-paper on a five-year deal for a fee around the £71m mark.

The 21-year-old is the most expensive player in Chelsea’s history, and wrote his name in the history books at the weekend, scoring the solo goal in his team’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final.

However, it is not only Chelsea who have benefited from Havertz’s strike at the Estadio do Dragao, as Bundesliga outfit Leverkusen are also in line to receive financial benefits of around £4.3m following their former player’s triumph.

Leverkusen sporting director Rolfes has revealed Havertz lifting the Champions League title is a big positive for his club with them set to receive various bonus payments.

“It is no secret that there are various bonuses”, Rolfes told German magazine Kicker.

“Kai’s success is also positive for us.”

Rolfes added that everyone at Leverkusen is happy for their former starlet, who has found great success at his new home with a European medal to his name in his first season.

“We are really happy for him and are proud that he took this path.”

It is claimed that Leverkusen could see a cash windfall up to £17.2m in total bonus payments from Haveertz’s move.