Real Betis have put Newcastle United’s Federico Fernandez and West Ham United‘s Fabián Balbuena on their list of potential recruits this summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

Centre-back Aissa Mandi is expected to leave Betis this summer and they are keen on roping in a replacement for him in the upcoming window.

Los Verdiblancos sporting director Antonio Cordon is compiling a list of names to slot in at centre-back under coach Manuel Pellegrini next season and has two players from the Premier League in his sights.

According to Spanish daily AS, Betis have Newcastle star Fernandez and West Ham defender Balbuena on their list of potential recruits in the upcoming window.

Fernandez’s future at St. James’ Park is under the scanner at the moment, with his current deal running out this summer and the club yet to trigger his one-year contract extension.

Balbuena is also tipped to leave the London Stadium when his contract is up at the end of June and Betis feel he also fits the profile they are looking for.

Pellegrini is keen on snapping up an experienced defender and his club are keeping close tabs on the Premier League duo, with the possibility of both players gaining free agent status in the coming months.

Both Fernandez and Balbuena arrived at their respective clubs in the summer of 2018 and it appears either of them could receive an opportunity to ply their trade in La Liga from next season onwards should they depart their current teams this summer.