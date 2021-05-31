Barry Douglas has insisted he is not at all surprised by Leeds United’s impressive run in their first season back in the Premier League, having played their style fearlessly throughout the campaign.

The Whites finished ninth in their maiden campaign back in the top flight following a 16-year absence, earning plaudits from the footballing fraternity for their high-octane style of play.

Douglas, who played a part in Leeds’ promotion winning 2019/20 Championship campaign, is now set to leave Elland Road when his deal is up, having spent the season gone by on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

And the left-back insists he is not at all surprised by the impressive way in which the Whites have gone about their business in the top flight, and stressed the whole club have a lot to be proud of.

Douglas explained that Leeds have expressed their style of football brilliantly, staying true to boss Marcelo Bielsa’s philosophy while playing without any fear throughout the campaign.

“Nothing has surprised me, I know how they go about their business”, Douglas told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Obviously it was a step up in class and as much as they’ve had their good games and bad games, over the duration of the season they can be so proud of themselves.

“They’ve conducted themselves brilliantly.

“They’ve gone in with a positive belief, the style and philosophy has never changed.

“I don’t think they fear anyone and sometimes it can backfire, but I think when you set your stall out like that most often, you’ll get success if you stick to it.

“It’s been such an enjoyable season for them.

“It would have been lovely to be a part of it, but it’s been nice to watch from afar and support the guys because they’re friends at the end of the day.”

Douglas is prepared to mull over his options when it comes to choosing his next club and all eyes will be on where he ends up playing, having bought the curtain down on his three-year stint in Yorkshire.