Leeds United are prioritising the capture of a left-back as the summer transfer window looms on the horizon, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites could see Ezgjan Alioski leave the club at the end of June when his contract expires and he has been strongly linked with a move to Turkey.

Barry Douglas, who spent the season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, is also heading for pastures new with his deal running out.

Leeds have been linked with a host of players across different positions, but they are making signing a left-back their priority.

Whites director of football Victor Orta is looking to get the club’s business done early, with head coach Marcelo Bielsa keen for all his players to undergo a full pre-season.

The Yorkshire giants are expected to back Bielsa in the transfer market this summer, following an impressive Premier League campaign.

A top half finish was secured by Bielsa’s side and fans are hopeful that further progress can be made over the course of next season.

Leeds may also have to fend off interest in a number of their players with winger Raphinha having been linked with several rival Premier League clubs.