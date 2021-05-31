Liverpool linked Hakan Calhanoglu will not renew his contract with AC Milan and will leave the club on a free transfer this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 27-year-old has a contract with AC Milan running out this summer and there are doubts about his future with the Italian Serie A giants.

With Calhanoglu potentially available on a free transfer, many clubs view him as an attractive option and have been linked with a move for him ahead of the summer.

Premier League club Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the attacker and are claimed to have been in touch with his representatives.

According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Calhanoglu will not renew his contract with AC Milan and is set to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

Calhanoglu’s AC Milan future being written in stone will come as good news for his suitors, and it remains to be seen if Liverpool will now put an offer to him.

It remains to be seen if the Reds, who are expected to sign a new attacker if they sell the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi, will step up their interest in the Turkey international.

Apart from Liverpool, Inter and Juventus have also been linked with a move for Calhanoglu, who wanted €5m per year to renew his AC Milan contract.