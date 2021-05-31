Sporting Lisbon wing-back Nuno Mendes has refused to be drawn in on transfer talk, amidst links with Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

The 19-year-old has established himself as a regular starter for Portuguese Primeira Liga outfit Sporting Lisbon after breaking into their senior squad last year.

Having helped Sporting Lisbon to the league title in the season gone by, Mendes has attracted interest from several clubs, including Chelsea, Leicester City, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Despite several European heavyweights being interested in him, the wing-back has refused to be drawn in on transfer talk, insisting that he is focused on Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal international revealed that he has left his agent to handle interest from clubs before revealing that he is focused on Sporting Lisbon and the forthcoming European Championship.

“I’m only focused on Sporting, these things I leave with my agent“, Mendes told Portuguese television channel RTP3.

“For me it is indifferent, I am a Sporting player and it is Sporting that I have to focus on, not on the other clubs because that is not important.

“It doesn’t matter to me, I talk to my agent, it’s normal but he’s the one who takes care of that.

“There are things that are true and false [about interest from European clubs], now I’m focused on Sporting and now on the European Championship.“

Mendes, who made 29 appearances for Sporting Lisbon in their league winning run, is said to have a €70m release clause in his contract.