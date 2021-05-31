Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish’s potential move to Manchester City will hinge on the club’s ability to sell one or two players this summer, according to The Athletic.

Following the Champions League final defeat, Pep Guardiola is looking to shake things up despite winning three of the last four Premier League titles.

Manchester City are looking to add a number of players to their squad this summer, but have one or two key targets in mind.

Grealish is a major target, alongside Harry Kane, and both are expected to be expensive deals to complete.

The Villa captain is claimed to be a priority signing, but Manchester City are only likely to try and sign him if they can sell one or two key players.

The Manchester City manager is keen to shake up his squad ahead of the new season but in a difficult market, it is likely to be difficult to move on high-value players who are also on considerable wages.

Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are believed to be dissatisfied with their roles in the squad.

Manchester City are prepared to sell them if their agents can bring in good offers for the players.

Guardiola wants Grealish, but the deal is hinging on players leaving Manchester City as well.