Serge Aurier has conceded that he feels his time at Tottenham Hotspur has come to an end and admitted that he is looking to move on this summer.

Aurier’s future at Tottenham is under the scanner due to interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who are interested in taking him back to the French capital, while Real Madrid are also interested.

PSG are reportedly in talks with Tottenham over a deal and the north London club are open to selling him this summer.

Aurier is clear that if he wanted to stay at Spurs he would have signed a new deal and conceded that he believes that it is time for him to move on from the club in the next transfer window.

He insisted that joining PSG would be his preferred choice this summer but stressed that he is not willing to close the door on any other possibility.

Aurier told French sports daily L’Equipe: “If I wanted to extend at Tottenham, I would have done it already.

“I am not going to do it in the next six months. I have played in the Premier League, the Champions League final. I have reached the end of a cycle and it is time to look elsewhere.

“Both parties, the managers and my agents agree on the conditions. We will see after that.

“I have never hidden my desire to return to PSG one day. This is the club of my heart, I support them. I feel free to talk about it.

“But I don’t want people to think I am kicking my own foot and I am not closing the door on anyone.

“But if the club make an offer this summer, it is sure PSG are going to be my first choice.”

The 28-year-old joined Spurs from PSG in 2017 and has clocked up 110 appearances for the north London club.