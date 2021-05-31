Fernando Malta, Emerson Palmieri’s new agent, has revealed that any decision regarding the Chelsea star’s future at Stamford Bridge will be taken after they understand what Thomas Tuchel’s plans are for him.

Emerson has been heavily linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge this summer, having struggled for game time at the club even with a change in management, with Tuchel taking over the reins.

The full-back has admirers in Serie A with the likes of Juventus, Inter and Napoli all linked with interest in a swoop for the player, with him entering the final 12 months of his deal at the London outfit this summer.

However, Emerson’s new agent Malta has revealed any decision regarding his client’s future is yet to be taken as they want to wait and see what Tuchel want to do with him going forward.

Malta added that Emerson has been on the radar of top clubs in Serie A because of his status as an Italian international, but insisted the defender is completely focused on doing the best for his country at the European Championship.

“Due to his connection with the national team, he has often been associated with top clubs such as Juventus, Inter and Napoli”, Malta told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

“When a transfer window begins, there have always been rumours about him.

“Now, Emerson has to focus on the national team.

“This season with Chelsea was very special.

“There has been a change of coach.

“With Tuchel, he maintains strong communication.

“Now, we need to understand what Chelsea’s next steps will be and what their future will be in the next season.”

Emerson has been on the books at Chelsea since January 2018, arriving at Stamford Bridge from Serie A giants Roma, and it remains to be seen whether he will return to playing in Italy next season.