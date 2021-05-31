New Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has directly spoken to Manchester City and Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku to convince him about the project going forward at the San Siro.

Lukaku joined Inter from Manchester United in 2019 on a big money deal and has been a roaring success with the Nerazzurri.

His goals in the recently concluded campaign played a key role in helping Inter win their first Serie A title in eleven years.

The Belgian enjoyed a solid relationship with Antonio Conte and credited the Italian for bringing the best out of him at the San Siro.

But Conte’s sudden departure at the end of the season has led to speculation over Lukaku leaving as well with Chelsea keen to take him back to Stamford Bridge this summer, while Manchester City are also credited with interest in signing him.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inzaghi has wasted little time in getting in contact with the striker and has tried to convince him what he wants to do at Inter going forward.

Inter are looking to sell one or two key players this summer in order to raise funds from the market.

But Lukaku is not one of them and the rest of the Inter hierarchy have also been in touch with him.

The striker appreciated the fact that Inzaghi contacted him directly and is looking forward to meeting the new Inter coach in pre-season.

It remains to be seen if Inzaghi can keep Lukaku from Chelsea and Manchester City’s clutches.