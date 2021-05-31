RB Leipzig are engaged in talks to sign Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix, who is also a target for Chelsea, and have been tipped to make an official bid soon, according to Sky Deutschland.

The 21-year-old joined Wolfsburg from French club Sochaux for a fee in the region of €5m last summer and quickly established himself as a regular starter for the club.

Lacroix has three more years remaining on his contract with Wolfsburg, but could be already on his way out of the German top flight club.

Borussia Dortmund have been credited with an interest in the centre-back, while Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are said to have been in touch with the player’s representatives.

However, RB Leipzig appear to have leapfrogged both Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea in the chase for the France Under-20 international.

The Bundesliga runners-up are locked in concrete talks to sign Lacroix from league rivals Wolfsburg and are expected to make a formal offer soon.

RB Leipzig have identified the Frenchman as the ideal replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Liverpool.

It is said that Wolfsburg will sanction a transfer for Lacroix if they get an offer of €30m, which should not be a concern for RB Leipzig, who bagged €41m for the sale of Konate.