Roma are pushing to work out an agreement to sign Granit Xhaka from Arsenal by the start of the European Championship next month.

Xhaka has emerged as Roma’s priority target this summer after Jose Mourinho identified him as a player he wants at the Stadio Olimpico next season.

The Roma coach has been in direct contact with the player and has been trying to convince him to move to Italy in the next transfer window.

Xhaka admitted on Sunday that he feels good about the fact that Mourinho wants him at Roma, but remained coy on whether he will be leaving Arsenal this summer.

The two clubs are in talks over a deal and, according to Swiss daily Blick, if possible, Roma want the deal to be done before the start of the European Championship.

He is their top target and they are trying to accelerate the negotiations to get the deal over the line soon.

Arsenal want €25m from his departure but so far, Roma have only been prepared to offer €15m as part of the negotiations.

Roma have not reportedly ruled out the possibility of offering a player to Arsenal as part of the agreement.

Xhaka has given his green signal to the negotiations and is waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement.