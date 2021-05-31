Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has admitted that it has been a tumultuous start to life at the Stadium of Light for him, but he hopes to train hard in pre-season and come back stronger for the next campaign.

Stewart joined Sunderland in the January transfer window this year and his short time at the Stadium of Light has been blighted by injury problems.

Still, since signing for the Black Cats, Stewart has made 12 appearances for his side and has scored three goals, including one in the playoff semi-final against Lincoln City.

The striker bemoaned his injury worries in the past campaign and is hoping that pre-season will help him at the club.

He identified having a good pre-season as being a vital step to improving on his performances for the next campaign and impressing the Sunderland fans.

“I came with an injury, got back, then had the other niggles and I didn’t really get in my flow”, Stewart was quoted as saying by ChronicleLive.

“But with the break now I’ll use that well to recover and get myself right and come back and have a really good pre-season.

“That’ll help me kick on next season and hopefully the fans can see the best of me.”

Sunderland failed in their bid to get promoted from League One in the season gone by and they will be gunning to make a stronger push for their objective in the next campaign.

Stewart will be hoping he is more of a regular starter next season and is more often on the scoresheet to help his side.