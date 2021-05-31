Moussa Sissoko has insisted he is not closing the door on leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but wants to know what the Premier League side have in mind for him going forward as he seeks to play as much as possible.

Sissoko struggled for regular playing time at Tottenham in the second half of the season and his situation did not improve following the sacking of Jose Mourinho and Ryan Mason stepping in as interim boss.

He clocked just 23 minutes for Spurs in their EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester City and the jury is out on whether he will remain at the club.

The veteran midfielder described the 2020/21 season as a complicated one for himself and insists that since he is approaching the end of his career he wants to spend more time on the pitch than off it.

He is keen to now find out what Tottenham have in mind for him, while also being keen to make sure he does not close the door on a move elsewhere.

“This is my fifth year at the club and I had a great time there. Now, I am a person who does not close any doors”, Sissoko told French outlet Foot Mercato.

“If a new challenge comes, we’ll see what I do. But today, I am not closing any doors on my future because, as I said, it has been a difficult year for me at the club.

“I also want to see what the club decides.

“Maybe they will say to me: “Moussa, it is time to look elsewhere”. Or maybe they will say to me: “Moussa, we absolutely want you to stay”.

“In any case, I am open to all proposals today because I went through a rather complicated year.

“I want to play football. I am the happiest when I am on the pitch.

“I’m going to be 32 soon so I’m more towards the end than the beginning of my career. What I want is to continue to play, to have fun.

“So I’m not saying I absolutely want to leave Tottenham. I’m good there, I had a good time there and I feel good with the supporters and with my team-mates, with whom I get on well.

“We will discuss with the club and we will make the decision then.”

Sissoko joined Tottenham from Newcastle in 2016 and has since played in more than 200 games for the Lilywhites, setting up 16 goals for his team-mates.

He is under contract at Spurs until 2022, but the club have an option to extend by a further year.