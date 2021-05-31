Blackpool midfielder Kenny Dougall has paid tribute to Everton loan star Ellis Simms, who missed the Tangerines’ League One playoff final, insisting that the team came from behind to win against Lincoln City for him.

The Tangerines secured promotion to the Championship by beating Michael Appleton’s Lincoln City 2-1 in the League One playoff final at Wembley on Sunday.

However, Blackpool had a worrying start to their day as in-form striker Simms was ruled out of the match due to an injury and they went on to concede a goal in the very first minute of the game.

Despite the setbacks, Neil Critchley’s men managed to turn things around and grab a narrow 2-1 victory, thanks to a brace from midfielder Dougall.

Reflecting on the happenings of the afternoon, Dougall expressed his sympathy for Simms and insisted that Blackpool showed the fight to come from behind and win for the Everton loan star.

“We all felt sorry for Ellis when he pulled up in training”, Dougall told Sky Sports.

“It’s one of those things but we pulled it out of the hat for him.

“We’ll be ready for next season and go again.”

Simms would have been disappointed to miss the playoff final, but he returns to Everton having played a key role in Blackpool earning promotion to the Championship.