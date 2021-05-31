West Ham United central defender Angelo Ogbonna has expressed his disappointment at missing out on a place in Italy’s squad for the European Championship and accused Azzurri coach Roberto Mancini of disregarding merit in his squad selection.

The 33-year-old was a regular starter for West Ham in the season gone by and helped the side finish sixth in the Premier League and secure Europa League qualification.

Having enjoyed a successful campaign, Ogbonna was hopeful of earning a place in Italy’s squad for the European Championship, but was left disappointed when he realised he had not made the cut.

Ogbonna has pointed out how he helped West Ham compete with Champions League winners Chelsea in the league and suggested that Italy boss Mancini did not take into account how the Hammers did this season.

“I am very amazed [I was not called up] and also embittered“, Ogbonna told Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

“Maybe he didn’t take West Ham’s campaign into consideration.

“But, we fought until the end for Champions League qualification with Jorginho and [Emerson] Palmieri’s Chelsea, who finished higher but proved not to be an ordinary team.“

Ogbonna revealed that Mancini did not explain why he was left out of the squad and went on to accuse the former Manchester City manager of not selecting his squad based on merit.

“No [Mancini did not explain his decision], but in sports, meritocracy must prevail, based on the league in which one plays, on the statistics, on the player’s value“, the former Juventus star said.

“And this time in my opinion it did not prevail.“

Having been left out of the Italy squad, Ogbonna will be determined to prove Mancini wrong when he returns to action with West Ham next season.