Roberto Martinez has insisted that he is not concerned about his links with Tottenham Hotspur and explained that he is committed to the Belgium national team.

The 47-year-old is preparing to lead his Belgium side to glory at the European Championship this summer, but has been heavily linked with the vacant managerial role at Tottenham recently.

Spurs, who relieved Jose Mourinho of his duties in April, have identified Martinez as a candidate to take charge as their new head coach and talks are said to be progressing between the two parties.

However, the former Everton boss has distanced himself from the Tottenham managerial post by insisting that he has ruled out taking charge of a club and is committed to the Belgium national team.

Martinez pointed out that he extended his contract with Belgium last year and explained that he would not have done so if he was focused on his own career.

Asked about his links with Tottenham, Martinez told Belgian daily Le Soir, “Right now, that’s not my concern.

“I have ruled out the chances of returning to a club and now I am going to commit to the European Championship.

“I want to see what can be improved from the World Cup in Russia three years ago.

“If I had focused on my own career, I would not have renewed my contract a year ago.“

While Martinez is said to be on Tottenham’s list of managerial candidates, the north London outfit also have other names in mind, including former boss Mauricio Pochettino.