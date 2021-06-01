Aberdeen have made a fresh approach in their quest to sign Portsmouth target Clark Robertson, who is out of contract this summer, as a transfer tussle for him heats up, according to the Press Association.

Robertson made 16 appearances for Rotherham United in the Championship this season and his performances have caught the eye of a number of clubs ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Portsmouth are claimed to be favourites to land the 27-year-old, but clubs from England, Scotland and Poland are also queuing up to sign him.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has made Robertson a priority target for his club in the upcoming transfer window and the Scottish club have made a fresh approach in a bid to acquire his signature.

The Dons finished fourth in the Scottish Premiership this season and a move to Pittodrie would offer Robertson a chance to play in Europe next season.

Slask Wroclaw are another side that would be able to provide Robertson with European football next season and the Polish club have shown a keen interest in the Scottish centre-back.

Ipswich Town also hold an interest in the in-demand defender, who is likely to be in the middle of a transfer tussle this summer.

Robertson started his career at Aberdeen before then heading south of the border to Blackpool.

It remains to be seen if he will return to Aberdeen this summer, or continue his career away from Scottish football, with Portsmouth in pole position to sign him.