Newly promoted Championship side Blackpool are preparing a significant offer for Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton and hope that the Black Cats can be tempted to sell, according to the Northern Echo.

Blackpool snapped Embleton up on loan from Sunderland in the January transfer window and handed him opportunities to impress.

He featured in 21 matches for Blackpool over the remaining months of the season, chipping in with two goals and helping the Tangerines to win promotion.

His influence was felt in the playoffs, where he was at the heart of Blackpool’s midfield, featuring in all three games, scoring one goal and setting up one more to help Neil Critchley’s side to the Championship.

However, with the Wembley final now done and dusted, the 22-year-old has returned to his parent club and both Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head coach Lee Johnson have stressed their desire to keep hold of the player.

Blackpool though have been impressed with what they have seen of Embleton and want to keep him.

It is claimed that the Championship new boys are prepared to put in a seven-figure offer to sign Embleton.

While Sunderland want to keep hold of him, it remains to be seen if Embleton could be tempted by the idea of signing for Blackpool permanently.