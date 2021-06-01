Everton will not make a decision on the future of Moise Kean until a new manager is appointed at Goodison Park, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Toffees have lost manager Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid, with the Italian tactician being tempted back to his former club and penning a three-year deal.

Now Everton have kicked off their search for a new manager and the change of guard in the dugout means Kean will have to wait for clarity over his future.

Kean wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, where he has been on loan, and the French giants have asked to loan him once again.

They are prepared to again pay a loan fee to take the striker to Paris.

However, Everton are in no rush to make a decision and want their new manager to assess the situation before taking a call on what to do with the Italian striker.

It has been claimed the Toffees would want around €45m to sell Kean on a permanent basis.

Such a price tag appears to be too rich for PSG, who again want to take the striker to France on a loan deal.