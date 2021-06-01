The Toffees have lost manager Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid, with the Italian tactician being tempted back to his former club and penning a three-year deal.
Now Everton have kicked off their search for a new manager and the change of guard in the dugout means Kean will have to wait for clarity over his future.
Kean wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, where he has been on loan, and the French giants have asked to loan him once again.
They are prepared to again pay a loan fee to take the striker to Paris.
However, Everton are in no rush to make a decision and want their new manager to assess the situation before taking a call on what to do with the Italian striker.
It has been claimed the Toffees would want around €45m to sell Kean on a permanent basis.
Such a price tag appears to be too rich for PSG, who again want to take the striker to France on a loan deal.