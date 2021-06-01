Jan Aage Fjortoft expects Carlo Ancelotti to take Lucas Digne with him if he leaves Everton to take over the reins at Real Madrid, as the full-back is a top individual on and off the pitch.

Ancelotti is expected to answer the call of former club Real Madrid and return to the Bernabeu for another spell in the dugout.

It is claimed that the Italian’s agents are currently working towards terminating his deal at Everton, where he is contracted until 2024.

The Toffees roped in Ancelotti in December 2019, to rebuild the club and take them back into the Premier League’s elite, but it appears he could exit the club just and 18 months into his stint.

Everton could be dealt with another blow in former top flight star Fjortoft’s opinion, as he feels if the Italian takes over the reins at Real Madrid, he expects him to take Toffees full-back Digne with him.

The Frenchman maintains a high level of standard on and off the pitch in Fjortoft’s view and could follow his current manager, if he moves to the Spanish capital.

Fjortoft wrote on Twitter: “If Ancelotti goes to Real [Madrid], I expect him to take Lucas Digne with him.

“I rate him highly on and off the pitch.”

Digne has been a key player for Everton in both attack and defence since his arrival and the Toffees faithful will be hoping he will stay put irrespective of whether Ancelotti remains at the club.