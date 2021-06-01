Celtic did not offer Fergal Harkin the role of director of football officially, a source close to the club has told Sky Sports News.

Harkin, who is at Manchester City in the role of football partnerships and pathways manager, had been tipped to become the new Celtic director of football.

However, he has opted to stay at Manchester City and Celtic are claimed to be looking at other options to come into the key role at Celtic Park.

And a source close to Celtic has insisted that the Bhoys did not officially offer Harkin the role.

The Scottish giants did hold talks over Harkin taking the role, but an offer was not put on the table for the Manchester City man to consider.

Celtic will now hope to swiftly progress their search for a new director of football as the official opening of the summer transfer window looms large on the horizon.

The club are looking at needing to make a host of signings this summer as they look to close the gap on new champions Rangers.

They are also still without a manager, though are tipped to appoint former Australia coach Ange Postecoglou.