Chelsea are open to listening to offers for defender Kurt Zouma but it is likely to depend on the club signing another centre-back, according to The Athletic.

The 26-year-old French defender has not been a regular starter at Chelsea this season and was an unused substitute in the Champions League final.

Thomas Tuchel has favoured the centre-back pairing of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in big games in the absence of Thiago Silva, and Zouma is claimed to not suit his style of football.

It has been suggested Zouma is one of the players the club are willing to let go in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are prepared to welcome offers for the centre-back as part of their plans to shake up the squad.

Zouma has two years left on his contract and Chelsea see him as a player who could bring in a decent fee to their coffers this summer.

But a final decision has not been made on whether to definitely let the defender go in the next transfer window.

It is likely to depend on whether Chelsea can bring in another centre-back as part of their summer business.