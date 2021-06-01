Roman Abramovich is personally driving the push to bring Inter striker Romelu Lukaku back to Chelsea, but faces stiff competition from Manchester City, according to Eurosport.

The 28-year-old helped Inter to the Serie A title this season, their first for a decade, but could be on his way out of the club, with the Italian champions facing financial constraints.

Champions League finalists Chelsea and Manchester City have identified Lukaku as an ideal candidate to strengthen their strike force as they look to plan for next term.

Chelsea supremo Abramovich is convinced that the Belgian is the right man to solve the Blues’ goalscoring woes and is personally driving the push to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, who are prepared to back Thomas Tuchel in the transfer market, are said to have already opened talks with Lukaku about the terms of a potential contract.

However, Champions League winners face stiff competition for the signature of the Belgium international, with Manchester City threatening to stand in their way.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in the mix to sign Lukaku and are said to be offering the former Manchester United frontman higher wages than their league rivals.

With the competition for Lukaku heating up, it remains to be seen who will win the race to acquire his services this summer, especially as Inter are reluctant to sell.