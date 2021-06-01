Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is on the verge of agreeing on a deal to return to Real Madrid and an announcement could happen today, it has been claimed in Italy.

Real Madrid are in the market for a new coach after Zinedine Zidane decided to leave the club last week.

It emerged on Monday evening that Ancelotti is one of the coaches Real Madrid are considering taking to the Spanish capital this summer.

There were claims that he is the third choice on their wishlist, but it quickly emerged that the Italian is the man Real Madrid are moving rapidly to secure.

And according to Sky Italia, Ancelotti is now on the cusp of reaching an agreement to return to Real Madrid this summer.

The club have been in talks with the 61-year-old over a return and it has been claimed that a deal between the two sides is imminent.

Ancelotti has been at Everton since December 2019 and still has a contract until 2024 with the club.

There were no indications at the end of the season that he was planning to leave, but it seems Real Madrid are close to convincing him to return.

And it has been claimed that an announcement on Ancelotti’s return to Real Madrid could be made as soon as today.

The Italian was the man who ended Real Madrid’s long wait for a tenth European Cup in 2014.