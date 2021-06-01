Liverpool legend John Aldridge has insisted that Trent Alexander-Arnold is by far the best attacking option among the full-backs that England possess.

Alexander-Arnold made 45 appearances for the Reds in all competitions this season and registered nine assists in the process.

With England manager Gareth Southgate slated to announce his final squad for the European Championship later today, there is debate over Alexander-Arnold’s inclusion in the Three Lions’ squad.

Aldridge has suggested that Alexander-Arnold offers the most threat going forward among the full-backs that have been included in England’s 33-man provisional squad for the European Championship.

The former Liverpool forward went on to insist that Alexander-Arnold’s quality in putting crosses into the box would help England if they need to break the deadlock or produce a comeback in any stage of the competition that commences later this month.

“When you need to win a game, you know, even if they are losing a game 1-0 with 15, 25 mintutes to go, you put Trent on that side and we know the quality that he puts into the box”, Aldridge told Football Pools.

“And that’s what I was thinking.

“If he is going with a more defensive attitude, he will pick the others because the others are better defenders.”

“He [Alexander-Arnold] is the best going forward.”

It remains to be seen whether Alexander-Arnold’s name will be included in England’s final squad for the European Championship with the announcement to be made later today.