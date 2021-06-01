The father of Everton linked Goncalo Guedes has insisted that the striker is not in a team that allow him to shine, with words which will spark further transfer talk.

The Mestalla outfit, who finished 13th in LaLiga in the season gone by, are facing problems on and off the pitch and Guedes could be on his way out of the club.

Everton have been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old, while the Toffees’ league rivals Wolves have also been linked with a move for the winger.

With Guedes’ Valencia future in the air, his father Rogerio has insisted that things would have been fine if the Spanish club did not have the problems they are currently facing.

Rogerio left the door open for a summer transfer for Goncalo by pointing out that Valencia have failed to qualify for Europe and insisting that his son does not have a chance to shine at the club.

“If it weren’t for the club he is at, for the problems the club have, everything would be fine“, Rogerio told Portuguese radio station Antena 1.

“He can only shine when there is a team that let him shine.

“Is he going to leave? I do not know.

“They are not in the Champions League or the Europa League.“

With Rogerio suggesting that Goncalo could be potentially on his way out of Valencia this summer, it remains to be seen if Everton or Wolves will look to take advantage of the situation; the Toffees still have director of football Marcel Brands in place to do deals despite losing manager Carlo Ancelotti.