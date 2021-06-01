Gareth Bale has insisted that club and country team-mate Joe Rodon possesses the qualities to become one of the best defenders in the Premier League in the coming years.

Rodon joined Tottenham Hotspur from Swansea City in October 2020 and made 12 appearances for Spurs in his debut season in the English top flight.

The 23-year-old was rewarded for his performances this season with a call-up to Wales’ 26-man squad for the European Championship that commences later this month.

Wales captain Bale commented on Rodon’s progress this season and stated that the youngster is making rapid progress as a footballer.

The four-time Champions League winner added that Rodon could become one of the best defenders in the Premier League and believes that his recent call-up to the Wales squad is a step in the right direction for him.

“He has come on leaps and bounds this season, made such a progression in his football, he has got better and better and looks like a real strong defender, sharp, and he is looking better and better”, Bale was quoted as saying by Wales Online.

“He will be one of the top defenders in the Premier League in years to come.

“This is another step in the right direction for him and something he wants to test himself with.

“I am sure he will do fantastic for us.”

Rodon will be looking to back up his captain’s words and put in some impressive performances at the European Championship for Wales.