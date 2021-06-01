Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes Jesse Lingard’s omission from the England squad is because of the fact that form is not the only barometer for manager Gareth Southgate.

Lingard joined West Ham from Manchester United on loan in January and his performances brought him back into the England squad in March.

With a terrific second half of the season under his belt, the attacking midfielder was expected to be in the England squad for the European Championship, but he is set to miss out.

Jordan stressed that form is not the only barometer that Southgate uses to call up players to the England squad.

He insisted that the England manager picks players with whom he has a relationship and the ones who have done well.

The former Crystal Palace supremo believes Southgate wants players who he can trust and feels Lingard just did not enough to be in the 26-man squad.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Ultimately, Southgate will have a style of play and whether he thinks Lingard naturally suits that style of play is for him to decide.

“We are in this area where we like to hoist him by his own petard, which he picks players on form and he doesn’t.

“He picks players on relationships and as well as form, there are two components.

“There were times that certain players did not merit being picked but they did a job for him previously.

“So, there is a balance to be had in any job, specifically, at international level where you have to know who you trust.

“If you ask football managers something very specific they will say when they go into the dressing room they want to see who they can trust.

“Who they can trust when the chips are down when adversity can come knocking because everybody can do well when things are going well.

“It is about when something comes up, you look around at characters and say, okay he might be out of form at domestic level but I know what he gives me at certain times.

“Lingard has done well at the back end of the season, there are a variety of players who have found themselves unlucky not to be included in the squad, not the least Michail Antonio.

“Look, Lingard earned the right to be in the 33, I am not sure he earned the right to be in the ultimate 26.”

Lingard will look to sort out his future this summer soon and start his campaign to be in England’s World Cup squad in the winter of 2022.