Mauricio Pochettino told Paris Saint-Germain last week that he wants to return to Tottenham Hotspur, according to football.london.

Spurs are keen to reappoint Pochettino after sacking Jose Mourinho just days before the EFL Cup final earlier this year.

However, PSG are not ready to lose someone they only brought in at the start of January and believe that with a full pre-season and backing in the transfer market he can produce the goods.

Pochettino though has not settled in the French capital and it has been claimed he spoke to the club over his position towards the end of last week.

The Argentine told club officials that he wants to go back to Tottenham.

Pochettino’s desire has not made Spurs’ job in taking him away from the Parc des Princes easier however.

The Premier League side may be looking at needing to offer a hefty compensation package to PSG to land him, while the French giants would need to line up a replacement.

Pochettino is claimed to feel that he still has unfinished business at Tottenham and is keen to return to north London this summer.