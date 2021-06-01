Paris Saint-Germain do not expect to lose Mauricio Pochettino to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, despite claims the Argentine has informed the club he wants to return to north London.

Spurs have zeroed in on Pochettino as the man they want to succeed Jose Mourinho at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with chairman Daniel Levy said to have spoken to his former employee.

It is claimed that Pochettino wants to return to his former club, feeling he has unfinished business, and has informed PSG of his desire.

However, according to French radio station RMC, Pochettino has not told PSG that he wants to leave and the club do not expect him to go.

They are backing Pochettino despite the Argentine failing to deliver the Ligue 1 title last season.

The club believe Pochettino, who only took charge in January, should be backed and will be capable of delivering real progress in the 2021/22 season.

Spurs appear to be facing a difficult task in taking Pochettino from the Parc des Princes, especially if he has not told the club he wants to go.

Tottenham finished the season under interim boss Ryan Mason and are looking to make an appointment soon.