Sheffield Wednesday target Chuks Aneke has not turned down a contract offer from Charlton Athletic, despite suggestions he has done so, according to the South London Press.

The 27-year-old has a contract with the Addicks running out at the end of this month and has been linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer.

Several clubs, including League One new boys Sheffield Wednesday, have been credited with an interest in Aneke, but Charlton are keen to retain his services beyond his current deal.

Nigel Adkins’ side had previously confirmed that they are in discussions with the striker regarding a new contract in a bid to keep hold of him.

While talks have been going on, recent claims suggested that the former Arsenal star has turned down a contract offer from the League One outfit, boosting the chances of him leaving.

However, contrary to claims, Aneke has not rejected a contract offer from the Addicks, though a host of clubs remain interested in acquiring his services.

Apart from Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Reading, Coventry City, Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers have been linked with a move for Aneke.

With Aneke’s Charlton future up in the air, it remains to be seen which club he will be plying his trade for next season.

The 27-year-old scored 15 goals and provided two assists from 38 appearances in the 2020/21 League One campaign.