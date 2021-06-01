Hertha Berlin sporting director Fredi Bobic has admitted he not sure whether Leeds United target Matheus Cunha is happy enough at the Bundesliga outfit to continue his stint beyond the summer transfer window.

The Whites are looking to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming transfer window and have zeroed in on Hertha Berlin hitman Cunha as a top target.

It has been claimed that the German side are open to letting Cunha leave this summer with a fee in the €30m range mooted.

And Die Alte Dame sporting director Bobic has stressed he is happy Cunha is in the squad at the moment and conformed the player does not have a release clause in his current deal.

However, Bobic admitted he is not sure whether the Brazilian is currently happy enough at the Olympiastadion to remain at the club beyond this summer and needs to find out.

“I’m glad he’s with us and he has no [release] clause [in his deal]”, Bobic told a press conference, when asked about Cunha.

“Then you have to see whether he will continue his future with us

“I can’t say at the moment whether he is happy enough that he wants to stay here.”

In addition to striker Cunha, Leeds are also claimed to bekeen on snapping up Club Brugge winger Noa Lang, as they look to add additional firepower to their attacking department.