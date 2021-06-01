Tottenham Hotspur target Marcel Sabitzer is clear that he wants to put any thoughts on moving to play in the Premier League on hold until after Euro 2020.

Spurs are keen on the RB Leipzig midfielder and have identified him as a potential signing this summer.

The club continue to want to sign Sabitzer, who is moving into the final year of his RB Leipzig contract, despite not having a new manager at the helm yet.

However, Sabitzer is unwilling to be drawn at present on whether he is preparing to play Premier League football next season as he keeps his focus on Euro 2020.

The Austria international, asked if he will be moving to the Premier League, told the Press Association: “What is happening at my club is currently of zero importance.

“I am not going to give an update until after the Euros”, Sabitzer added.

He was also questioned on Spurs hitman Harry Kane and admits he rates him as one of the best strikers in world football.

“I watch a lot of Premier League and you can see how good he is and what he can do.

“I do know what qualities he has and he can get something out [of] nothing. He is one of the best strikers in the world”, the Austrian added.

Sabizter has a chance to shine on the international stage this summer and he is expected to play a key role for Austria.

Austria have been drawn to face North Macedonia, the Netherlands and the Ukraine in the group stage at Euro 2020.

And the man who faced Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in the Champions League this season will look to be on song.