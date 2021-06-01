Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming European Championship, according to Sky Sports News.

The Reds full-back earned a spot in Southgate’s 33-man provisional team for Euro 2020 last week, but it was claimed he was set to be axed, with final 26-man squad to be named today.

In addition to Alexander-Arnold, Southgate has an embarrassment of riches to choose from at right-back with Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier also vying for the same position.

However, the Liverpool star is now set to make the final cut for the Three Lions’ 26-man final squad for the summer’s tournament.

Although Alexander-Arnold struggled to rise to the levels of past seasons in Liverpool colours in the just concluded campaign, he regained his form towards the end of the Premier League and was crucial in helping his team finish in third.

With the 22-year-old set to remain in Southgate’s squad, some of his fellow right-backs could miss out with the boss required to cut seven players from his provisional squad.

Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood has left the national camp owing to an injury, while his fellow Red Devils star Jesse Lingard is also tipped to miss out on a squad spot.

England kick off the continental competition against Croatia in less than a fortnight, at Wembley on 13th June.