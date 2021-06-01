West Ham United are confident David Moyes will remain at the club for next season and sign a new deal, amidst him being linked with a return to former club Everton, according to the BBC.

The Toffees are on the cusp of parting ways with the manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is edging towards a return to former club Real Madrid.

The Italian, whose contract at Goodison Park runs until 2024, is now tipped to end his stint prematurely, having arrived at the club in December 2019.

Everton are claimed to be compiling a list of names to replace Ancelotti in the dugout, including the likes of outgoing Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, ex-Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez, Paulo Fonseca, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, Roberto Martinez, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and West Ham boss Moyes.

58-year-old Moyes was at the helm of Everton for over a decade from 2002 to 2013 and could now possibly be handed an opportunity to return to Merseyside for a second stint.

However, Everton may be unlikely to succeed should they decide to make a move for Moyes, as West Ham are confident he will remain at the London Stadium for next season.

The Scot has led the Hammers to a top six finish in the Premier League in the just concluded season and is tipped to sign a new three-year deal at the club ahead of a campaign in the Europa League.

Everton’s hierarchy are determined to take the club to the next level and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to rope in a new man to lead the club before pre-season starts.