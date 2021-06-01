West Ham United are keen to sign Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral before the European Championship as they fear facing competition in the event he has a good tournament, according to Eurosport.

The Hammers have enjoyed significant success tapping into the Czech market before, with Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek proving to be great hits.

Now West Ham are prepared to add another Czech Republic international to their squad and have a move for Spartak Moscow’s Kral in the pipeline.

Having had the 23-year-old on their radar for some time, David Moyes’ side are finally set to pull the trigger and bring him to the London Stadium.

West Ham fear facing competition if Kral enjoys a good European Championship campaign and are keen to get the deal over the line before the tournament starts.

The Spartak Moscow midfielder has been named in the Czech Republic’s European Championship squad and the Irons do not want to risk the possibility of facing added competition by waiting until the end of the competition.

If West Ham complete the signing of the 23-year-old before the European Championship, the Premier League club could have three players featuring for the Czech Republic at the tournament.

Kral provided five assists from 29 league appearances for Spartak Moscow in the season gone by.