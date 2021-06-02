Antonio Conte is currently demanding a package which is too high for Tottenham Hotspur, it has been claimed in Italy.

Spurs are in talks with Conte about taking over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they look to press the accelerator on a managerial appointment.

Conte recently departed his role as coach at Inter after leading the club to the Italian title as he was unhappy with proposed financial cuts.

He could take over at Tottenham but, according to Italian daily Corriere di Torino’s Massimiliano Nerozzi, he is pricing himself out of the job.

Tottenham currently feel that the package Conte is asking for in order to take over is too high.

However, both parties are talking and there could yet be scope for a compromise to be agreed. He is also likely to want to go through Spurs’ transfer plans and the future of Harry Kane.

Tottenham have been without a manager since taking the decision to sack Jose Mourinho just days before the EFL Cup final in April.

Conte has had big success in the dugout and has already won the Premier League title, steering Spurs’ rivals Chelsea to the crown.