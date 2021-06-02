Aston Villa are not willing to let talisman Jack Grealish leave for any price this summer, amidst interest from Premier League champions Manchester City, according to Birmingham Live.

The 25-year-old made 26 league appearances for the Villans this season, scoring six goals and registering 12 assists.

Grealish’s performances for Aston Villa this season led him to be nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award despite the winger spending a sizeable chunk of the season on the sidelines due to injury.

The Villa number ten was also included in England’s final 26-man squad for the European Championship that will commence later this month.

The Aston Villa captain is also being linked with a move to Manchester City, with Citizens manager Pep Guardiola having revealed his admiration for Grealish.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have no intention of letting their captain leave for any price this summer with their owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens keen to build their team around Grealish.

Grealish will be the only player among the nominees for the Premier League Player of the Season award who will miss out on European football next season if he does continue at Villa.

Aston Villa will look to retain their star-man at Villa Park at any cost as they look ahead to break into the European spots next season.