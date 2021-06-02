Burnley winger Dwight McNeil is likely to stay at Burnley despite talk of a potential transfer to Aston Villa, according to LancsLive.

McNeil made 36 appearances for Burnley in the Premier League this season, scoring two goals and registering five assists in the process.

The winger’s performances for Burnley this season have attracted the interest of Aston Villa, who are keen on taking the player to Villa Park this summer.

However, Burnley boss Sean Dyche views McNeil as a key performer for his side and is keen to keep the 21-year-old at Turf Moor

Despite the interest from the Villans, Burnley have no intention or need to sell their number eleven and the Clarets will not be pressed into selling him easily.

A hefty offer would be required to persuade Burnley to come to the table in the case of McNeil, but the Villans may not be prepared to offer a bumper fee for the youngster.

McNeil previously stated that he is happy with life at Turf Moor and enjoys playing for Burnley.

With the summer transfer window just around the corner, it remains to be seen if Burnley can fend off interest from potential suitors for McNeil.