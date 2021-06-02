Everton legend Tim Cahill insists that having spent time with Carlo Ancelotti and his team, and seeing the way the Italian works, he is convinced the Toffees were going in the right direction.

Ancelotti left Everton on Tuesday to take up the vacant coach’s post at Real Madrid, putting pen-to-paper to a three-year deal.

Cahill, who got the opportunity to see the veteran manager up close while he was working with the Everton Under-16s, insists that it is a sad moment for the club, particularly because of the way Ancelotti was handling the team.

However, the man who was on the books at Everton from 2004 until 2012, is sure that the Blues will stick together during a tough time as they search for a new boss.

“Have to say after spending time with Carlo Ancelotti and the team for sometime and seeing the way he works I could see that the club was heading in the right direction”, Cahill wrote on Twitter.

“To see him go is sad as I know how much the fans liked him.

“One thing we do as Blues is we stick together.”

Everton are already being linked with a host of potential successors to Ancelotti and will be keen to make sure they get the next appointment right.