Legendary coach Arrigo Sacchi has insisted Carlo Ancelotti could not say no when a club like Real Madrid came calling, but stressed he did well during his time at Everton, even though his spell ended early.

Ancelotti parted ways with Everton on Tuesday, just 18 months into his stint at Goodison Park, returning to former club Real Madrid.

Even though the Toffees could only muster a 10th place finish in the just concluded Premier League season under Ancelotti, the club’s hierarchy were looking to back him in the upcoming summer transfer window ahead of another campaign, but are now tasked with finding a new manager.

Legendary Italian coach Sacchi is of the view that Ancelotti did well during his spell on Merseyside but insisted he could not say no when a club like Real Madrid came for him.

Sacchi explained that Ancelotti being already familiar with the environment at Los Blancos from his two seasons at the club was decisive in them reappointing him.

“I knew that Real Madrid had the names of several Italian coaches in mind, and among them, there was also Carlo”, Sacchi told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I thought he did well at Everton, but if Real Madrid come calling how can you say no to that?

“The fact that Carlo knew the environment and surroundings was decisive.

“He has a lot of experience, he is a great coach and he has won everywhere: Italy, England, Germany, Spain and France.”

Everton are poised to enter talks with ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo over their managerial role, while a clutch of other names are also linked with the Goodison Park hot-seat, including the likes of David Moyes and Steven Gerrard.