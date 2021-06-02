Everton striker Cenk Tosun has revealed that former Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti told him that he loves Istanbul and has received offers from Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The Italian manager left Goodison Park after fulfilling just one-and-half years of his four-and-a-half-year contract to take up the vacant coach’s post at Real Madrid.

Tosun did not have the chance to feature for a sustained period under Ancelotti at Everton, with the striker often being away on loan, but he revealed that the Italian did tell him of his love for Istanbul and offers put to him.

“Ancelotti told me that he loves Istanbul and he got offers from Fenerbahce”, Tosun told Vole YouTube channel.

The newly-appointed Real Madrid coach on the other hand gave an insight into his job at Everton, insisting that success at Goodison Park was not in terms of winning silverware, but in terms of whether they could qualify for Europe.

“I think each team has an objective and challenge to try and achieve”, Ancelotti said when he was unveiled at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

“The objective of Everton is to try and get into European football.

“Success is not just winning trophies, success for a manager is to reach the objective the club has.

“Everton do not have the objective to win the Premier League.

“To get to the last game fighting for Europe, I think that was a success.”

Ancelotti failed to take the Toffees to Europe, finishing tenth and missing out on a Europa Conference League spot.