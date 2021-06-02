Chelsea and Manchester United have joined Premier League rivals Arsenal in the race for Bayer Leverkusen central defender Edmond Tapsoba.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for German outfit Bayer Leverkusen since joining from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes in January 2020.

In his first full season at the Bundesliga club, Tapsoba made 39 appearances across all competitions and scored two goals, helping the side to a sixth place finish in the league.

The centre-back’s performances for the German top flight outfit have seen him make his way on to the transfer list of several clubs, including Arsenal.

And according to German magazine Sport Bild, the Gunners’ Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United also hold an interest in Tapsoba.

Bayer Leverkusen are aware of the increasing interest in the Burkina Faso international, but are keen to retain his services beyond the summer.

However, it is said that the German club could be forced to ponder the sale of Tapsoba if they receive an offer in the region of €50m.

Tapsoba has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen until the summer of 2026 and does not have a release clause in his agreement with the club.