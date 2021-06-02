Belgian giants Club Brugge are ready to rival Newcastle United for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Carter-Vickers has had a series of loan spells away from Tottenham in recent years and is poised to be on the move again this summer.

The centre-back, who played out the just concluded season at Championship outfit Bournemouth, has drawn admiring glances from domestic and foreign clubs.

Spurs’ Premier League rivals Newcastle are keen on acquiring the services of Carter-Vickers, while he also has admirers in the Belgian top flight with Anderlecht keen on adding him to their ranks

And according to Belgian outlet Votebalkrant.com, Jupiler Pro League giants Club Brugge have also added to the list of clubs vying for Carter-Vickers’ signature.

The Blauw-Zwart are prepared to rival Newcastle to try to lure away the 23-year-old from north London in the upcoming window.

A £10m valuation is mooted for Carter-Vickers’ signature and the Magpies are claimed to be prepared to meet it.

The Tottenham defender is yet to play Premier League football and could find a move to the Tyneside giants appealing.