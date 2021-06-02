Former Sheffield Wednesday star Ross Wallace is of the view that the being able to fight for promotion in League One is the perfect opportunity for Owls boss Darren Moore.

The Owls are looking to consign the disappointments of last season to the past and refocus on earning promotion in the upcoming League One campaign under boss Moore.

Having arrived at Hillsborough in March, illness forced Moore off on to the sidelines and kept him from working directly with his new team during the business end of the season gone by in the Championship.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Wallace is of the view that the upcoming League One campaign is the perfect opportunity for Moore to win over the fans, provided he can steer his club to promotion with consistently good performances.

Wallace explained that Moore will get the backing of the Owls owner as the club need to get promoted and stressed if they get their recruitment right and have the fans cheering them on in the stadium, they can do well next season.

“He had a period when he was out with [the virus] but he has got an opportunity at a massive club like Sheffield Wednesday and it is up to him to go and take that”, Wallace told Yorkshire Live.

“If he does get it right there and it takes off, the fans will get right behind him.

“It’s a perfect opportunity for a manager.

“You are going to get the backing from the owner. He wants to get promoted.

“They have got to get recruitment right and get the right players in for the club.

“If they do that and get the fans back in the stadium, I think they can do well.”

Moore and the Owls recruitment team have kicked into overdrive behind the scenes and are currently combing through potential signings with the transfer window set to open in a week’s time.