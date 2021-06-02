Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend is of the view that Eddie Howe would be the perfect replacement for Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park and insisted that the Everton fans’ apprehension about the former Bournemouth boss is misplaced.

Howe has spent most of his managerial career at Bournemouth, being the Cherries’ boss from 2009 to 2020, except for a brief stint at Burnley.

He guided the Cherries to the top flight at the end of the 2014/15 season and was successful in keeping his side in the Premier League until the 2019/20 campaign.

Townsend insisted that Howe is the right man for the job when it comes to being Everton boss and stated that he would be ideal in helping the Toffees achieve their objectives.

The winger added that the Everton fans’ concerns about Howe are misguided, urging them to look beyond the time when Bournemouth were relegated under his stewardship.

Townsend said on talkSPORT: “For me, if I am looking at it, I think Eddie Howe would be perfect [for the Everton job].

“Reading on Twitter last night, he’s not somebody the fans want, but you have to kind of forget the last two or three months where Bournemouth got relegated after Covid and everything was up in the air.”

The Toffees have been rendered manager-less after Ancelotti made a shock return to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Howe himself came close to taking up the mantle at Celtic earlier in the summer but ultimately opted not to head to Scotland.