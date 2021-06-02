Turkish giants Fenerbahce are engaged in talks with Belgian striker Christian Benteke over a free transfer move as his Crystal Palace contract nears an end.

The 30-year-old scored ten goals from 30 league appearances for the Eagles in the recently concluded season, but has a contract with the club running out this month.

While Benteke signing a new deal at Selhurst Park is still a possibility, the Belgium international has attracted significant transfer interest from Turkey.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, Fenerbahce are interested in acquiring Benteke’s services on a free transfer and are locked in talks with the player.

However, the former Liverpool frontman is said to be holding out for an annual salary of €6m, a sum that the Super Lig outfit are not willing to pay.

Fenerbahce are said to have offered Benteke an annual salary of €3m plus bonuses and hope to convince the striker to lower his demands.

The Yellow Canaries’ league rivals Besiktas have also been credited with an interest in the Belgian centre-forward.

However, the Black Eagles are yet to approach the former Aston Villa man with an offer and it remains to be seen if they will do so given his wage demands.