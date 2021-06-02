Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has refused to comment on whether he would be persuaded to stay at Spurs if Mauricio Pochettino returned to the north London outfit.

Kane scored 23 goals and provided 14 assists in 35 games for Tottenham in the league this season and is among the nominees for the Premier League player of the season award.

The Tottenham talisman will also lead the English national team in the European Championship that is scheduled to commence later this month.

After Spurs missed out on qualifying for the Champions League for the second year in a row, Kane allegedly alerted the Tottenham hierarchy of his desire to leave his boyhood club.

Despite Spurs manager Pochettino reportedly eyeing a return to the north London outfit, Kane refused to budge when quizzed whether he would stay if his former manager returned.

“No comment”, Kane responded to the Evening Standard when asked about the possibility of him continuing at Tottenham.

Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing the England captain as he plans to force a move away from Tottenham.

Despite the speculation that surrounds him at Tottenham, Kane will look to concentrate on leading his country to glory at the European Championship.